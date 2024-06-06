Laura Siegemund and Edouard Roger-Vasselin win the French Open mixed doubles final

PARIS (AP) — Laura Siegemund and Edouard Roger-Vasselin have won the mixed doubles final at the French Open. The pair defeated Desirae Krawczyk and Neal Skupski 6-4, 7-5 on Court Philippe Chatrier on Thursday. This is the first title Siegemund and Roger-Vasselin have won together. Siegemund previously won the U.S. Open titles in mixed doubles with a different partner in 2016 and women’s doubles in 2020. Roger-Vasselin adds this to his 2014 French Open men’s doubles title.

