Laura Kenny retires from cycling as Britain’s most successful female Olympic athlete with 5 golds

LONDON (AP) — Multiple Olympic champion Laura Kenny has announced her retirement from cycling because she wants to spend more time at home with her family. The 31-year-old Kenny is Britain’s most successful female Olympic athlete after winning five gold medals. She had been expected to compete at the Paris Games in July. She gave birth to her second child last year and said being at home was proving more and more alluring to her. Her husband Jason Kenny is also a cyclist and is Britain’s most decorated Olympian.

