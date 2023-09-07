Latvia tops Italy, moves into 5th-place game at Basketball World Cup

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Latvia will play either Slovenia or Lithuania for fifth place at the Basketball World Cup. Latvia earned its trip to that game by topping Italy 87-82 in the start of the consolation playoffs. Slovenia and Lithuania will meet later Thursday. The winner gets Latvia in Saturday’s fifth-place game; the loser plays Italy for seventh place, also on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.