Latvia tops Italy, Lithuania tops Slovenia in Basketball World Cup consolation playoffs
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Latvia will play either Lithuania for fifth place at the Basketball World Cup. Latvia earned its trip to that game by topping Italy in the start of the consolation playoffs. Lithuania beat Slovenia in the second game Thursday. That means Slovenia will play Italy for seventh place on Saturday.
