PARIS (AP) — Nauris Miezis made a 2-pointer with 41 seconds left to help defending champion Latvia remain perfect in pool play with a 22-20 victory over France in men’s 3×3 basketball at the Paris Olympics. The big shot by Miezis, who had 10 points, improved Latvia to 5-0 in pool play. Franck Seguela’s basket for France with just more than a minute left tied it at 20. Miezis then hit his fourth 2-pointer of the game to give Latvia the win.

