PARIS (AP) — Karlis Lasmanis had eight points to lead defending champion Latvia to a 21-12 victory over the Netherlands in men’s 3×3 basketball pool play at the Paris Olympics. Nauris Miezis added five points and six rebounds in the win after Latvia opened the tournament by beating Lithuania. Also, Zhang Ning scored 11 points and added four rebounds to help China beat Serbia 21-15.

