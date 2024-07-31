Latvia improves to 2-0 in 3×3 basketball pool play at Paris Olympics with win over Netherlands

By KRISTIE RIEKEN The Associated Press
Latvia's Nauris Miezis carries the ball defended by Dimeo van der Horst of the Netherlands in the men's 3x3 basketball pool round match between Latvia and the Netherlands at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rebecca Blackwell]

PARIS (AP) — Karlis Lasmanis had eight points to lead defending champion Latvia to a 21-12 victory over the Netherlands in men’s 3×3 basketball pool play at the Paris Olympics. Nauris Miezis added five points and six rebounds in the win after Latvia opened the tournament by beating Lithuania. Also, Zhang Ning scored 11 points and added four rebounds to help China beat Serbia 21-15.

