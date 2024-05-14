Latvia beats Kazakhstan 2-0 at hockey worlds. Norway tops Denmark

PRAGUE (AP) — After two overtime wins, Latvia beat Kazakhstan 2-0 for its third straight victory at the ice hockey world championship. Roberts Bukarts and Haralds Egle scored for last year’s bronze medalist and Kristers Gudlevskis made 22 saves to ensure three points in the Group B game in Ostrava. Latvia had needed overtime to get past Poland and France. In Group A in Prague, Norway got its first win at the tournament by beating Denmark 2-0. Later Tuesday, Canada will look for its third straight win when it faces Austria in Group A, while France plays Poland in Group B.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.