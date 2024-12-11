Lattimore is trending toward making his Commanders debut at the Saints, while Brown is out long term

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Washington Commanders coach Dan Quinn says cornerback Marshon Lattimore is trending in the right direction to play Sunday at the New Orleans Saints. That would be mean Lattimore debuting for his new team against his old team that traded him at the deadline in early November. Lattimore has been out since late October because of a lingering hamstring injury. Quinn said wide receiver Noah Brown is expected to be sidelined long term because of what he called a significant internal injury. Brown left Washington’s most recent game Dec. 1 against Tennessee with what was initially announced as injured ribs.

