Latson with 31, No. 24 Florida State women beat Georgia Tech

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Ta’Niya Latson scored 31 points on 10-of-16 shooting and 9-of-10 free throws, leading No. 24 Florida State to an 80-66 victory over Georgia Tech. Latson scored 24 points through three quarters and the Seminoles took a 63-57 lead into the fourth. Latson, a freshman averaging 21.8 points per game, had gone nine games without reaching 20 points. Georgia Tech got within four points early in the fourth quarter, but the Seminoles responded with an 8-0 run that gave them a 73-61 lead with 4:11 remaining. Florida State added 3-pointers from Latson and Erin Howard to close out the victory. The Yellow Jackets made one of their last 12 shots from the field.

