Latson scores career-high 35 points to rally No. 12 Florida State women over Florida 79-75

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Ta’Niya Latson scored a career-high 35 points, including 17 in the fourth quarter, to rally No. 12 Florida State over Florida 79-75. The sophomore was 11-of-20 shooting and made all 12 of her free throws in posting her eighth career 30-point game. She made all five of her field-goal attempts and seven free throws in final quarter when the Seminoles outscored the Gators 30-19. Makayla Timpson added 13 points and 12 rebounds. O’Mariah Gordon and Sara Bejedi scored 10 points each. Ra Shaya Kyle and Leilani Correa scored 16 points each, Aliyah Matharu added 15 and Alberte Rimdal 13 for the Gators,

