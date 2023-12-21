Latson scores 23, No. 21 Florida State women rout Alabama State 110-45

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Ta’Niya Latson’s 23 points led six players in double figures and No. 21 Florida State coasted to a 110-45 win over Alabama State. The Seminoles scored the first 17 points of the game and led 34-9 after one quarter and stretched the lead to 60-18 at the half, closing with an 18-2 run. The lead reached 57 points, 84-27, entering the fourth quarter and was 67 in the final minute. The 110 points tied for the third most in Florida State history, behind the 114 in 1991 and 113 in 2022. The 65-point win was the sixth largest and biggest since winning by 66 in 2009. And the 14 3-pointers were one shy of a school record. Cordasia Harris led the Hornets with eight points.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.