Latson scores 15 points, Bejedi and Timpson 14, No. 15 Florida State tops Kent State 79-49

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Ta’Niya Latson scored 15 points, Sara Bejedi and Makayla Timpson added 14 each and No. 15 Florida State pulled away from Kent State 76-49. The Golden Flashes ended the first quarter on a 10-0 run for a 14-11 lead. They trailed 31-24 at the half after shooting 4 of 18 in the second quarter. Latson scored the last five points of the third quarter to push the Seminoles’ lead to 51-39 and they outscored Kent State 25-10 in the fourth quarter. O’Mariah Gordon scored 11 points for Florida State. The Seminoles only shot 37% (27 of 73) but had eight 3-pointers. Jenna Batsch had 13 points for the Golden Flashes.

