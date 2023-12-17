Latson leads No. 22 Florida State women to 76-56 victory over Drexel

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ta’Niya Latson scored 22 points to guide No. 22 Florida State to a 76-56 victory over Drexel. Latson made 7 of 16 shots with a 3-pointer and 7 of 9 free throws for the Seminoles (8-3). She added three assists, three steals and blocked two shots. O’Mariah Gordon finished with 14 points and seven assists. Sara Bejedi scored 11 and Makayla Timpson had 10 points and six rebounds. Brooke Mullin sank three 3-pointers and scored 11 to lead the Dragons (4-4). She added eight rebounds and six assists.

