Latson, Gordon lead Florida State women past No. 20 Syracuse 78-65 in ACC quarterfinal

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Ta’Niya Latson scored 25 points and O’Mariah Gordon put up a career-high 24 to lead Florida State to a 78-65 win over No. 20 Syracuse in an Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament quarterfinal. Florida State, the tournament’s sixth seed, will face second-seeded and No. 10-ranked North Carolina State in Saturday’s semifinal round.

