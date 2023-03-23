Latest Vinícius racist abuse prompts 8th complaint of season

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The Spanish league has filed another complaint to judicial authorities for racist insults against Real Madrid player Vinícius Júnior by spectators during the game at Barcelona last weekend. This is the eighth such complaint the league has filed regarding racist slurs directed at Vinícius just this season. The latest incident occurred on Sunday during Barcelona’s 2-1 win. Clubs Mallorca and Valladolid have expelled fans who have hurled racial slurs at Vinícius and other players. But other perpetrators have so far gone unpunished. Madrid will visit Barcelona again in the Copa del Rey on April 5.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.