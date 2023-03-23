Latest Vinícius racist abuse prompts 8th complaint of season

By JOSEPH WILSON The Associated Press
FILE - Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, right, and Barcelona's Ronald Araujo fight for the ball during Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Real Madrid at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, March 19, 2023. The Spanish league said Thursday, March 23, 2023, that it has filed a complaint to judicial authorities for the racist insults that Real Madrid player Vinícius Júnior suffered from rival fans during last week’s Spanish league game at Barcelona. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Joan Monfort]

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The Spanish league has filed another complaint to judicial authorities for racist insults against Real Madrid player Vinícius Júnior by spectators during the game at Barcelona last weekend. This is the eighth such complaint the league has filed regarding racist slurs directed at Vinícius just this season. The latest incident occurred on Sunday during Barcelona’s 2-1 win. Clubs Mallorca and Valladolid have expelled fans who have hurled racial slurs at Vinícius and other players. But other perpetrators have so far gone unpunished. Madrid will visit Barcelona again in the Copa del Rey on April 5.

