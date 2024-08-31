Latest-starting match in US Open history finally begins after midnight

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest-starting match in U.S. Open history began shortly after midnight Saturday morning, with No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka facing No. 29 Ekaterina Alexandrova. The previous latest start to a match was exactly at midnight on Sept. 2, 1987, with Gabriela Sabatini going on to beat Beverly Bowes 6-3, 6-3. The night session at Arthur Ashe Stadium began more than an hour after its usual 7 p.m. starting time following Frances Tiafoe’s victory over Ben Shelton in the afternoon that lasted 4 hours, 3 minutes. Sabalenka and Alexandrova then finally got on the court after defending champion Novak Djokovic was shocked by No. 28 seed Alexei Popyrin in four sets.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.