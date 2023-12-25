Latest road loss for Cowboys means they’ll likely have to travel in playoffs

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Because of the Dallas Cowboys’ struggles on the road, it appears likely they’ll have to play another big game away from AT&T Stadium — in the playoffs. Dallas fell to 3-5 in away games, failing to hold a one-point lead in the final 3 1/2 minutes and losing 22-20 to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Three of the Cowboys’ road losses have come against teams that have secured playoff spots. Dallas locked up its playoff berth last week, but it will need some help from Philadelphia to win the NFC East.

