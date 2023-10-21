Late touchdown gives Howard 27-23 win over Norfolk State in MEAC opener for both

WASHINGTON (AP) — Quinton Williams’ 15-yard touchdown pass to Jarett Hunter with a little over a minute left gave Howard a 27-23 win over Norfolk State in a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference opener for both teams. After Grandin Wilcox kicked his third field goal of the game to give the Spartans a 23-20 lead with six minutes remaining, the Bison went 75 yards on 10 plays with Williams hitting Hunter in the right side of the end zone. Aaron Moore returned the ensuing kickoff 35 yards to the Spartans 49 but the drive ended with Kenny Gallop Jr.’s interception of a long pass at the Bison 1-yard line.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.