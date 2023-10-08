Late TD pass, McKelton interception give Alcorn State 25-24 win over Grambling

LOMAN, Miss. (AP) — Aaron Allen threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Tavarious Griffin with 1:42 to play and Geoffrey McKelton had an interception 35 seconds later as Alcorn State pulled out a 25-24 win over Grambling . Allen led the Braves on a seven-play, 81-yard drive, completing 4 of 5 passes with the touchdown toss over the middle coming on the only third down he faced. The 2-point conversion pass failed. Grambling went deep on a second-down pass from its 40, but McKelton, a redshirt freshman, pulled down a leaping one-handed interception on the Braves’ 30 with 1:07 to play. Allen was 20-of-31 passing with three touchdowns and an interception for the Braves. Myles Crawley threw for 233 yards and a touchdown for the Tigers

