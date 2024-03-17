Late Soucek goal is disallowed as Aston Villa salvages 1-1 draw at West Ham

LONDON (AP) — Aston Villa has moved three points clear of Tottenham in the race for fourth place after a 1-1 draw against West Ham in the Premier League. Villa lost 4-0 against Spurs last week and was in danger of suffering back-to-back defeats in the league after Michail Antonio headed West Ham in front in the 29th minute at London Stadium. But Nicolo Zaniolo leveled in the 79th as Unai Emery’s team salvaged a point in its pursuit of Champions League qualification. West Ham thought it had snatched a late winner when Tomas Soucek struck in the sixth minute of time added on but the goal was disallowed by VAR for handball.

