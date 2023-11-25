Late score gives Sacramento State 42-35 win over North Dakota in FCS playoffs

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Kaiden Bennett ran for a 4-yard touchdown with five minutes remaining and Sacramento State beat North Dakota 42-35 on Saturday to advance to the second round of the FCS playoffs. Sacramento State (8-4) will play at third-seed South Dakota next Saturday. North Dakota’s Quincy Vaughn scored on a 2-yard run to tie the game with eight minutes remaining, but the Hornets drove down the field with Bennett’s 17-yard gain setting up his winning touchdown. North Dakota (7-5) went three-and-out and the Hornets ran the clock out to hand the Hawks just their third loss in their last 28 home games.

