Late score before halftime dooms Bears in 29-9 loss to Cardinals

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — A massive breakdown cost the Chicago Bears in the closing seconds of a half for the second straight week. This one put the Bears in a hole they couldn’t recover from. A week after losing to Washington on a last-play Hail Mary, the Bears allowed Emari Demercado to score on a 53-yard run with four seconds left in the first half of a 29-9 loss at Arizona. The Bears were within 14-9 after a 53-yard field goal by Cairo Santos with 30 seconds left before halftime and seemed to be in good shape when the Cardinals had two short gains from their own 30. Playing pass, Chicago got burned when Demercardo broke up the middle and raced off for a last-second TD.

