Late runs lift Oregon over Cal 3-2 in Pac-12

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Jacob Walsh drove in Tanner Smith with a sacrifice fly for the second run in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift Oregon to a 3-2 win over California to cap the first day of round-robin play in the Pac-12 Tournament. Josh Mollerus allowed a single in the ninth but got a game-ending double play for his ninth save for the Ducks. Sabin Ceballos singled to open the bottom of the eighth and Tanner Smith advanced pinch runner Bryce Boettcher to third with a double to right field. Boettcher scored when Drew Smith reached base on an error by shortstop Carson Crawford with Tanner Smith going to third.

