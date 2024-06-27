Late replacements Pereira and Prochazka face off in rematch for light heavyweight title in UFC 303

By MARK ANDERSON The Associated Press
FILE - Brazil's Alex Pereira, left, punches Czech Republic's Jiri Prochazka during the second round of a light heavyweight title bout at the UFC 295 mixed martial arts event, early Nov. 12, 2023, in New York. Light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira was on vacation in Australia and No. 1 challenger Jiri Prochazka on a three-day meditation retreat when his coach banged on the door about the fight opportunity. Now they will face each other Saturday, June 29, 2024, in UFC 303 in a rematch from less than a year ago. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Frank Franklin II]

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Conor McGregor’s broken toe forced him to pull out of UFC 303. UFC President Dana White knew he didn’t have time to waste. Promotional materials needed to be changed and a new marketing strategy created. And he had to find a new headline fight. Light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira was on vacation in Australia and No. 1 challenger Jiri Prochazka on a three-day meditation retreat when his coach banged on the door about the fight opportunity. Now they will face each other Saturday in a rematch from less than a year ago.

