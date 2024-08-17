Late penalty sees Genoa hold defending Serie A champion Inter to 2-2 draw despite Thuram double

MILAN (AP) — Marcus Thuram’s double was not enough to let Inter Milan kick off its title defense with a win as a late penalty helped Genoa draw 2-2 in their Serie A opener. Thuram netted once in each half in Genoa to give Inter the lead after Alessandro Vogliacco’s surprise opener. However, Genoa was awarded a penalty deep in stoppage time and Junior Messias scored from the rebound after Yann Sommer saved his spot kick. It was a rare Serie A match featuring two coaches who were also in charge of their teams last season. AC Milan is one of 14 teams which have a new coach in the league and Paulo Fonseca’s first match in charge is at home against Torino later.

