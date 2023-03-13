Late Morata goal gives Atletico Madrid key win over Girona

MADRID (AP) — It took Álvaro Morata and his Atletico Madrid teammates more than three minutes to be able to celebrate the striker’s important winner against Girona in the Spanish league. Morata’s goal early in second half stoppage time was confirmed only after a lengthy video review. It finally counted to give Atletico the 1-0 win and sole possession of third place. Atletico entered the match tied on points with Real Sociedad. Diego Simeone’s team is still eight points behind second-placed Real Madrid and 17 points behind league leader Barcelona.

