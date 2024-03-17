Late mistake by Kent State allows Akron to pull out 62-61 win for MAC title, NCAA Tournament bid

CLEVELAND (AP) — Greg Tribble made two free throws with 4.8 seconds left after he was inexplicably fouled by Kent State’s Julius Rollins, giving Akron a 62-61 win over its bitter rival in the Mid-American Conference championship to earn an NCAA Tournament bid. The second-seeded Zips won their fifth MAC title overall and second in three years. Making it sweeter is that they did it against the Golden Flashes (17-17), who took the lead on Cli’Ron Hornbeak’s tip-in with 6.2 seconds to go. The Zips quickly inbounded the ball to Tribble, but he was fouled by Rollins, who apparently didn’t realize the Golden Flashes had taken the lead. Ali Ali scored 18 points and Enrique Freeman, the MAC’s player of the year, added 17. VonCameron Davis scored 21 to lead the Golden Flashes.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.