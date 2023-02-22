Late Lukaku goal helps Inter beat Porto 1-0 in Champs League

MILAN (AP) — Romelu Lukaku is back. He came on as a substitute against Porto and scored late to fire Inter Milan to a 1-0 win in the first leg of their Champions League round-of-16 matchup. Lukaku had also scored last weekend and they were his first goals since October. He has netted just four since returning from Chelsea in the offseason. Porto midfielder Otávio was sent off following a second yellow card 12 minutes from time. The second leg is on March 14 in Porto. It was Porto’s first defeat in 23 matches.

