Late leveler by Serbia denies Slovenia first Euros win

By DANIELLA MATAR The Associated Press
Slovenia's Zan Karnicnik celebrates with Erik Janza, right, after scoring the opening goal during a Group C match between Slovenia and Serbia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany, Thursday, June 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ariel Schalit]

MUNICH (AP) — A late strike has denied Slovenia a first ever win in a European Championship as Serbia has snatched a 1-1 draw in Munich. Žan Karničnik’s 69th-minute goal put Slovenia on the brink of an historic win until substitute Luka Jović levelled deep in stoppage time. The goal sent the Serbia fans into raucous joy but also saw them throw flares and other objects onto the field. Slovenia plays England in its final group match on Tuesday when Serbia faces Denmark. Serbia lost to England in their opener. Slovenia drew with Denmark.

