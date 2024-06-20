Late leveler by Serbia denies Slovenia first Euros win

MUNICH (AP) — A late strike has denied Slovenia a first ever win in a European Championship as Serbia has snatched a 1-1 draw in Munich. Žan Karničnik’s 69th-minute goal put Slovenia on the brink of an historic win until substitute Luka Jović levelled deep in stoppage time. The goal sent the Serbia fans into raucous joy but also saw them throw flares and other objects onto the field. Slovenia plays England in its final group match on Tuesday when Serbia faces Denmark. Serbia lost to England in their opener. Slovenia drew with Denmark.

