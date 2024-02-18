Late layup by Jaelyn Glenn lifts No. 7 Kansas State past UCF

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Jaelyn Glenn’s layup with 2 seconds left lifted No. 7 Kansas State to a 60-58 victory over UCF Saturday afternoon. Glenn caught a three-quarter court pass from Serena Sundell after UCF tied it. Gregory led Kansas State (22-4, 11-3 Big 12) with 19 points. Eliza Maupin had a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Sundell and Zyanna Walker had 10 points each. UCF (12-12, 3-11 Big 12) was led by Kaitlin Peterson with 26 points. Mya Burns added 10 points.

