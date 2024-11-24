Late kickoff return TDs by Turpin and Thomas spark the Cowboys as they end their 5-game skid

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Two kickoff return touchdowns in the final three minutes provided the Dallas Cowboys with a moment of happiness in the middle of a lost season. KaVonte Turpin took the first one 99 yards to the house after initially muffing the catch. Juanyeh Thomas returned an onside kick 43 yards to put an exclamation point on a 34-26 win at the Washington Commanders that ended the Cowboys’ losing streak at five. That special teams success made Brandon Aubrey’s earlier blocked field goal attempt and another that clanked off the right upright feel like distant memories.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.