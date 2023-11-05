Late interception dooms Patriots in 20-17 loss to Commanders. Team’s 2-7 start is worst since 2000

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots were driving toward a potential winning score when Mac Jones’ pass went off JuJu Smith-Schuster’s hands and into the arms of a defender. That sealed the Patriots’ 20-17 loss to the Washington Commanders. The Patriots have had few answers as they are off to a 2-7 start. That’s the worst since Bill Belichick’s first season in New England. The Patriots insist they aren’t giving up on the season. Belichick had no answers for what’s gone wrong.

