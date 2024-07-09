Late Hall of Famer Willie Mays receives final military honors for his U.S. Army service

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Willie Mays received final military honors for his time served in the U.S. Army during a special presentation of an American flag to son Michael and taps was sounded at a public memorial service Monday for the late Hall of Famer. Baseball dignitaries past and present, including godson and home run king Barry Bonds, sat on the field for remembrances and video highlights going back to Mays’ stickball days in the streets outside New York’s Polo Grounds. The Hall of Fame “Say Hey Kid,” who spent 1952-54 in the Army during the Korean War, died June 18 at 93.

