Late goaltending call sends Butler past No. 13 Xavier 69-67

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jayden Taylor scored 20 points and Eric Hunter Jr. took advantage of a goaltending call with 2.5 seconds left to give Butler 69-67 upset over No. 13 Xavier. Souley Boum’s long heave at the buzzer bounced off the back of the rim for Xavier. Colby Jones had 17 points and eight rebounds and Jack Nunge had 14 points and eight rebounds to lead the Musketeers. It was a wacky final 30 seconds. Nunge was called for a technical foul when he called an extra timeout with 23.4 seconds left and yet the Bulldogs failed to close it out. Xavier finally tied the score at 67 when Taylor inexplicably fouled Boum with 9.1 seconds to go.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.