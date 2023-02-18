Late goals give Arsenal 4-2 win over Villa to halt slide

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — New signing Jorginho came up big for Arsenal in a 4-2 win over Aston Villa. Jorginho’s shot from outside the area in second-half stoppage time bounced against the crossbar and off Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez before going into the net to put Arsenal ahead 3-2. Gabriel Martinelli then tapped in a fourth into an empty net on a quick counter after Martinez had come up the field as Villa searched for an equalizer. Villa had taken the lead twice in the first half. The win puts Arsenal three points above Manchester City atop the table ahead of the defending champion’s game against Nottingham Forest later Saturday.

