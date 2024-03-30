Late goal gives Wave 1-0 win over the Reign, Red Stars play to 1-1 draw with the Pride

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Emily van Egmond scored deep into stoppage time to give the San Diego Wave a 1-0 victory over the Seattle Reign. Alex Morgan appeared to score earlier in stoppage time but it was waived off before van Egmond broke through in the 98th minute. It was the Wave’s first win over the Reign. Earlier on Friday, Mallory Swanson scored her first goal of the season in the 65th minute to pull the Chicago Red Stars into a 1-1 draw with the Orlando Pride.

