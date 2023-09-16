Late goal flurry helps Aston Villa overcome Crystal Palace in Premier League

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Three late goals by Jhon Duran, Douglas Luiz and Leon Bailey helped Aston Villa stage a stirring fightback to beat Crystal Palace 3-1 in the Premier League. Palace suffered a blow when 76-year-old manager Roy Hodgson was taken ill ahead of the match. The former England head coach did not travel to Villa Park, leaving Paddy McCarthy and Ray Lewington to take charge of team affairs. Palace took the lead two minutes into the second half through Odsonne Edouard. Substitute Duran then equalized in the 87th before Luiz’s penalty and Bailey secured the points for Villa.

