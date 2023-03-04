Late free throws lift South Carolina past Georgia 61-55

COLUMBIA (AP) — Meechie Johnson scored 18 points, Jacobi Wright had 14 and the pair combined for five free throws in the last 3.6 seconds to give South Carolina a 61-55 win over Georgia. Johnson made 1 of 2 free throws with 7.6 seconds to go for a 56-53 lead for the Gamecocks, who chose to intentionally foul before the Bulldogs could attempt a tying 3-pointer. Justin Hill converted the one-and-one for Georgia at 4.6 seconds but on the inbounds, as Terry Roberts fouled Wright, Roberts was given a technical for grabbing Wright’s foot after the whistle. Wright made three of the four free throws to make it 59-55 and Johnson was fouled on the ensuing possession with his free throws at 2.1 seconds making it the biggest lead for either team in the second half. Roberts had 14 points for the Bulldogs

