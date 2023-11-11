Late flurry gives No. 25 Illinois a 64-53 win over Oakland

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 15 points and No. 25 Illinois went on a 16-5 run to end the game to turn back upset-minded Oakland 64-53. Quincy Guerrier and Dain Dainja were forces inside for the Illinois. Guerrier had 13 points and a team-high 10 rebounds and Dainja had 10 points and seven rebounds. Ty Rodgers also had 10 points for Illinois. Trey Townsend had 19 points and team-best 10 rebounds for Oakland. Oakland took an early 8-0 lead before Illinois went ahead for the first time 17-15 and led by just one at halftime.

