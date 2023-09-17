Late field goal lifts UNLV to a 40-37 win over Vanderbilt

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jose Pizano made a 36-yard field goal with five seconds left Saturday to give UNLV a 40-37 victory over Vanderbilt in a wild fourth quarter. The winning kick was set up when Rebels backup quarterback Jayden Maiava completed a 48-yard pass to Ricky White to Vanderbilt’s 18-yard line. That play came after Vanderbilt kicker Jacob Borcila missed a 33-yard field goal to right with 44 seconds remaining. Maiava completed 19 of 33 passes for 256 yards with a touchdown and interception. He also ran for a 24-yard TD. White caught 12 passes for 161 yards.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.