Late field goal lifts UNLV to a 40-37 win over Vanderbilt

By MARK ANDERSON The Associated Press
UNLV quarterback Jayden Maiava (1) throws against Vanderbilt defensive end Darren Agu (11) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Locher]

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jose Pizano made a 36-yard field goal with five seconds left Saturday to give UNLV a 40-37 victory over Vanderbilt in a wild fourth quarter. The winning kick was set up when Rebels backup quarterback Jayden Maiava completed a 48-yard pass to Ricky White to Vanderbilt’s 18-yard line. That play came after Vanderbilt kicker Jacob Borcila missed a 33-yard field goal to right with 44 seconds remaining. Maiava completed 19 of 33 passes for 256 yards with a touchdown and interception. He also ran for a 24-yard TD. White caught 12 passes for 161 yards.

