Late Everton goal earns 1-1 draw with Spurs as 2 sent off

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Michael Keane made amends for giving away a penalty by scoring off a long-range thunderbolt in the 90th minute to earn Everton a 1-1 draw with Tottenham in a feisty English Premier League game. Both teams finished with 10 men. Keane’s dipping strike took Everton out of the relegation zone and stopped Tottenham from jumping to third place. Harry Kane put Tottenham ahead at Goodison Park by converting a penalty in the 68th after a foul by Michael Keane on Cristian Romero. By that time, Kane was being jeered every time he touched the ball because his central role in the sending off of Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure in the 58th.

