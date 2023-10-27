Late equalizer gives Mainz a 2-2 draw against Bochum as both teams remain winless in German league

BOCHUM, Germany (AP) — Tom Krauss has scored an injury-time equalizer to give Mainz a 2-2 draw at Bochum as both teams remained without a win nine games into the German league season. Kevin Stöger put Bochum ahead from the penalty spot after 21 minutes but defender Keven Schlotterbeck’s own goal on the hour mark evened the score. Schlotterbeck made amends by restoring Bochum’s lead by heading home from a corner eight minutes from time, which looked certain to secure Bochum’s first win of the season. But Krauss shot through a crowded penalty box six minutes into stoppage time to give Mainz the draw.

