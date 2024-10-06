Late entry Bluestocking wins Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe

PARIS (AP) — Bluestocking put on an impressive burst of speed in the final straight to win the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe after only being added to the race earlier this week. The filly settled behind Los Angeles early on and her final effort left all her rivals in her wake at the 2,400-meter Longchamp horse track. Bluestocking won ahead of Aventure, with Los Angeles ending in third place for Aidan O’Brien and Ryan Moore. Pre-race favorite Sosie was fourth.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.