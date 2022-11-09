Late doubles win for US over Poland at Billie Jean King Cup

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Coco Gauff and Caty McNally beat the Polish pair of Magda Linette and Alicja Rosolska 6-1, 6-2 to give the United States a 2-1 win at the Billie Jean King Cup team event. Earlier Linette beat Madison Keys 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 in singles to force the deciding doubles after Danielle Collins gave the Americans a 1-0 lead in the opening singles against Magdalena French with a 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (2) win. The tournament was formerly known as the Fed Cup and is the premiere team event in women’s tennis. Spain, Switzerland and Slovakia all earned victories earlier.

