Late crash knocks Nolan Siegel out of Indianapolis 500, keeps Ericsson and Rahal in starting field

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Nolan Siegel’s crash on the final qualifying attempt for the last row knocked the 19-year-old rookie out of next Sunday’s Indianapolis 500 — and kept Marcus Ericsson and Graham Rahal safely on the 33-car starting grid. Siegel was bumped from the final starting spot on the next-to-last attempt in the session. Ericsson, the 2022 Indy winner and last year’s runner-up posted a four-lap average of 230.027 mph for the No. 32 spot about 45 minutes after mistakenly taking his foot off the fuel pedal on the final lap of his first attempt, thinking he had finished the run. Rahal will start 33rd.

