Late Budimir strike gives Osasuna win over Alaves in La Liga

MADRID (AP) — Croatian striker Ante Budimir has scored with 14 minutes left to give home side Osasuna a 1-0 win over Alaves in the Spanish league. The veteran center forward stood out from kickoff due to his black mask protecting a broken nose. He got even more attention when he curled home a sublime strike from outside the box. Osasuna has risen to a point above Getafe and into 10th place in the La Liga standings. Alaves is 13th after its fifth game without a win.

