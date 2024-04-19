Late-blooming, mustached goalie Charlie Lindgren carries the Washington Capitals into the playoffs

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored a lot of goals down the stretch for the Washington Capitals. But he’s not the biggest reason they made the playoffs. That’s Charlie Lindgren, the unheralded, late-blooming mustached goaltender who emerged as the starter and carried the Capitals for much of the season. No one in the NHL faced more shots or made more saves over the past three months since supplanting Darcy Kuemper for the No. 1 job. The 30-year-old is now set to make his Stanley Cup playoff debut Sunday afternoon against brother Ryan and the heavily favored New York Rangers.

