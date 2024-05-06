Late Baldé header steals dramatic 4-3 win for Lyon at Lille

LILLE, France (AP) — Mama Baldé has scored a stoppage time header to give Lyon a dramatic 4-3 comeback win against Lille in the French league. Lille was ahead for most of the game on Monday. Baldé’s brilliant header allowed Lyon to steal the win in the second minute of stoppage time. Bafodé Diakité scored twice for Lille, which missed a chance to sit third on the Ligue 1 table. Lyon is up to seventh.

