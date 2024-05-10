Last year’s runner-up Germany tops Slovakia at ice hockey worlds

By The Associated Press
Germany's Dominik Kahun celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's third goal during the preliminary round match between Slovakia and Germany at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Friday, May 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Darko Vojinovic]

PRAGUE (AP) — Last year’s runner-up Germany has topped Slovakia 6-4 to open the ice hockey world championship in Ostrava. Dominik Kahun, Jonas Muller, Lukas Kalble, Marc Michaelis, Leonhard Pfoderl and Tobias Eder had a goal each for the Germans and Philipp Grubauer stopped 35 shots in the Group B game on Friday. Marek Hrivik, Martin Fehervary, Libor Hudacek and Matus Sukel scored for the Slovaks. They outshot the Germans 39-22. In Group A in Prague, Switzerland produced a three-goal second period against Norway to jump to 4-1 en route to a 5-2 victory.

