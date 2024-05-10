Last year’s runner-up Germany tops Slovakia at ice hockey worlds

PRAGUE (AP) — Last year’s runner-up Germany has topped Slovakia 6-4 to open the ice hockey world championship in Ostrava. Dominik Kahun, Jonas Muller, Lukas Kalble, Marc Michaelis, Leonhard Pfoderl and Tobias Eder had a goal each for the Germans and Philipp Grubauer stopped 35 shots in the Group B game on Friday. Marek Hrivik, Martin Fehervary, Libor Hudacek and Matus Sukel scored for the Slovaks. They outshot the Germans 39-22. In Group A in Prague, Switzerland produced a three-goal second period against Norway to jump to 4-1 en route to a 5-2 victory.

