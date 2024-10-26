Last year’s playoff loser Thitikul tied for the lead after 3 rounds at LPGA Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Jeeno Thitikul lost a lengthy playoff at the LPGA Tour’s Maybank Championship in 2023. On Saturday she shot an 8-under 64 to leave her in a three-way tie for the lead after three rounds and with a chance to win the tournament outright this year. The Thai player had a three-round total of 16-under 200 on the Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club course. She was tied with Ruoning Yin (66) and Haeran Ryu (67) going into Sunday’s final round.

